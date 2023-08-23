PPP delegation calls on prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister of the problems confronting Sindh particularly Karachi.

The delegation consisted of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani.

The prime minister assured the delegation that his government would utilise maximum resources for early resolution of the issues.

The PPP delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also attended the meeting.