PPP Finalises Candidates For Senate Seats From Sindh, Other Provinces

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has finalised candidates for the Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces and Islamabad.

According to final list issued by In-charge Bilawal House Media cell Surrender Velasai, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Sarfraz Rajar and Dost Ali Jessar will be PPP's candidates for 6 general seats while Quratul Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani for two reserved seats for women, Barrister Zameer Ghumro and Sarmad Ali for two reserved seats for Technocrat and Poonjo Bheel on one reserved seat for non Muslim from Sindh province.

Aimal Wali Khan and Jan Muhammad Buledi will be joint candidates with ANP and NP respectively while Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and Sardar Umer Gorgaij for general seats from Balochistan provinces while Bilal Mandokhel on Technocrat and Ishrat Brohi and Kiran Baloch will be the candidates on two reserved seats for women.

Rubina Khalid from KPK, Faiza Ahmed Malik from Punjab and Rana Mehmoodul Hassan (Islamabad) will be the PPP candidates, Surrender Velasai stated.

