PPP Finalises Candidates For Senate Seats From Sindh, Other Provinces
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has finalised candidates for the Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces and Islamabad.
According to final list issued by In-charge Bilawal House Media cell Surrender Velasai, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Sarfraz Rajar and Dost Ali Jessar will be PPP's candidates for 6 general seats while Quratul Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani for two reserved seats for women, Barrister Zameer Ghumro and Sarmad Ali for two reserved seats for Technocrat and Poonjo Bheel on one reserved seat for non Muslim from Sindh province.
Aimal Wali Khan and Jan Muhammad Buledi will be joint candidates with ANP and NP respectively while Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and Sardar Umer Gorgaij for general seats from Balochistan provinces while Bilal Mandokhel on Technocrat and Ishrat Brohi and Kiran Baloch will be the candidates on two reserved seats for women.
Rubina Khalid from KPK, Faiza Ahmed Malik from Punjab and Rana Mehmoodul Hassan (Islamabad) will be the PPP candidates, Surrender Velasai stated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahrain's Commander National Guard calls on Army Chief28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory phone call from Saudi crown prince1 hour ago
-
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan11 hours ago
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office11 hours ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered11 hours ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman11 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe11 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar12 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia12 hours ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ11 hours ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur11 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases11 hours ago