PPP Leader Injured In NW Firing Incident

Published April 02, 2023

PPP leader injured in NW firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A local Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader sustained bullet injuries after unidentified men opened fire at him, an official of the Police control confirmed the incident here on Sunday.

According to details, some unknown persons opened fire on the Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party North Waziristan Sana Ullah Dawar, due to which he was seriously injured and shifted to the hospital.

The firing attack on the PPP leader was strongly condemned.

