PPP making all-out relief efforts in Punjab: Nayyar Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that Punjab is suffering from a flood-like situation caused by global warming, despite contributing less than one per cent to it.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after distributing food among flood victims at the Babu Sabu Relief Camp, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the affected families on behalf of the PPP. He said that more resources were urgently required for the rehabilitation of the victims.

He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed party organizations to actively participate in relief efforts. “As Secretary General, I have also instructed organizations to fully engage in relief work,” he said.

On the occasion, PPP leader Faisal Mir emphasized the need for greater assistance, particularly in populations residing along river banks.

Other party leaders present at the camp included Murtaza Satti, Rana Jawad, Chaudhry Akhtar, Mian Ayub, Ahsan Rizvi, Naseem Sabir, and Bashadat Ali.