PPP meeting at Anwar Saifullah’s residence postponed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the PPP workers scheduled at the residence of the former provincial president, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Saifullah Khan tomorrow (Sunday) has been postponed due to the sad demise of the KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

According to the Media Coordinator to Anwar Saifullah Khan, the meeting will now be held on Tuesday (November 14, 2023) at the same venue.

APP/aqk