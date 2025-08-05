PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab on Tuesday condemned India’s continued illegal occupation and systematic oppression of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab on Tuesday condemned India’s continued illegal occupation and systematic oppression of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, issued by PPP South Punjab’s Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, and Media Coordinator Muhammad Saleem Mughal, the senior PPP leaders denounced India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, which had previously granted special autonomous status to the region and rights to it's people.

Calling India’s Aug 5, 2019 move “unconstitutional, unilateral, and internationally illegal,” the PPP leaders asserted that the Modi-led government’s actions not only robbed the Kashmiri people of their constitutional rights but also violated United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the Geneva Conventions, and universally accepted norms of human rights.

“Since the illegal move of 2019, the people of IIOJK have faced an intensified reign of terror, mass arrests, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, a communications blackout, and an unprecedented clampdown on free speech and the media,” the statement said.

PPP Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance on the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people. “From the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party has always stood by the Kashmiri cause and raised its voice for Kashmiris at all international forums,” he added.

The party leadership appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights watchdogs, to take immediate notice of India’s state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and play a proactive role in resolving the long-standing dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

PPP South Punjab leaders assured the people of Kashmir that they are not alone in their struggle. “The people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brethren. We will continue to amplify their voices globally and will never allow the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people to go in vain."