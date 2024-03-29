PPP to hold public meeting on April 14 to observe ZA Bhutto anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting on April 14 instead of April 4 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Jalsa scheduled for April 4 has been postponed in honor of Ramazan, and now the grand public meeting will be held on April 14 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver an important address at the public meeting, which will be attended by people from across the country.