Open Menu

PPP To Hold Public Meeting On April 14 To Observe ZA Bhutto Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PPP to hold public meeting on April 14 to observe ZA Bhutto anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting on April 14 instead of April 4 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Jalsa scheduled for April 4 has been postponed in honor of Ramazan, and now the grand public meeting will be held on April 14 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver an important address at the public meeting, which will be attended by people from across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jalsa April From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

4 minutes ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

32 minutes ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

1 hour ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan