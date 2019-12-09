(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the party had decided to observe Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom anniversary at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi this year

Talking to media after inquiring after PPP Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, he said the people were steadfast in their resolve that all powers belong to the people.

Bilawal said the medical reports of Asif Zardari would be presented soon before the court and expressed the hope that the former president would be treated equally.

To a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari's cases were totally different and could not be compared with each other.

About the appointment of the chief election commissioner, he accused the government for using delaying tactics and the opposition wanted to strengthened institutions.