PPP underlined the need for upholding the sanctity of the Parliament: Shahida Rehmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Shahida Rehmani of the PPP underlined the need for upholding the sanctity of the Parliament and said there should be no use of indecent language in the House.

She recounted services of her party leadership for strengthening of democratic and parliamentary norms in the country.

The lawmaker expressed concern over reduction of duty on import of garments, saying that it would affect the country's textile sector and garments industry.

PTI's Asma Qadeer said the government had presented such a budget that would be beneficial for all segments of the society, including farmers, youth and business community.

She said the national economy was on the right track and its benefits were being passed on to the common man through different welfare schemes like housing, interest-free loans, technical training and health cards.

She defended the government's efforts to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, who were playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy through their remittances, through Internet-Voting method.

PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb said prices of essential items and utility bills' charges had considerably increased that were causing difficulties for the common man.

PTI's Farooq Azam Khan said when the present government came into power in 2018, the national economy was in deteriorating condition, but now the country's financial health had started improving with the prudent policies introduced by the government.

He highlighted the civic problems being faced by residents of his constituency in Bahawalpur and requested the government to connect this locality with the Motorway network.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai of BNP was of the view that insufficient allocations had been made for health and education sectors in the Federal budget, and requested the government to resolve the problems confronted by people of Balochistan and remove their backwardness.

He suggested the government to withdraw taxes imposed on dairy products, further increase salaries of government employees considerably as 10 percent raise was insufficient and fix the minimum wages of labourers at Rs 25,000 per month.

Mir Munawar Ali Talpur of the PPP said the Sindh province should be given its due share of water so that needs of the agriculture sector could be met there.

Rana Iradat Sharif Khan of the PML-N said the allocation of Rs 2 billion for 'agriculture productivity' was extremely insufficient in the budget and needed to be enhanced, besides special focus should be given for promotion of research and development in this field.