PPP Welcomes Nomination Of Mohsin Naqvi As Punjab CM By ECP

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PPP welcomes nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab CM by ECP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader and PPP Lahore chapter president Ch Aslam Gill has warmly welcomed the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab by the the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mohsin Naqvi was a neutral and professional person and journalist who would keep everybody on board in the politics of the province.

He said that the doors of court were opened if someone had any objection on the decision of the ECP.

He said that the noise from the PTI camp on the nomination of Naqvi was foolishness.

More Stories From Pakistan

