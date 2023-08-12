Preparations underway to celebrate 'Independence Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Preparations are underway across Rawalpindi district like other parts of the country to mark 'Independence Day' in a befitting manner on August 14.

Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at their peak as only one day left and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate 'Independence Day' with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The buildings are also being illuminated and a number of colourful activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Nowadays, printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories were set up in all commercial areas of the city to attract youth and children.

Many food outlets have offered Azadi deals with special discounts to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops also offered a huge variety of Azadi dresses.

"We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational place if the weather remains pleasant," said Shameem.

She further said, "Like every year, this year too, we will mark our Independence Day with patriotic zeal." Arrangements are also underway for holding seminars, sports competitions and literary and social activities to commemorate Independence Day in a befitting manner. The district administration has chalked out a plan in that regard.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Banni Market and other areas of the city.

The day is celebrated across the country with flag-raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united.

The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day.

The educational institutions will also organize special programmes to mark the Independence Day.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman is finalizing all the arrangements to celebrate 76th Independence Day in befitting manner.

Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements.

He instructed the authorities concerned that the markets, plazas, shops and roads particularly Murree Road from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad and Airport Road should be decorated with national flags, buntings, paintings and colourful lights.

He directed all RDA and WASA officers to finalize the best possible arrangements for the day.

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and the general public on 'Pakistan Independence Day' to be celebrated on Monday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, 34 special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on the eve of August 14 and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers.

He said the extra force of traffic wardens would be deployed on all the roads and in Murree to handle the traffic load on August 14.

Over 800 traffic officials would be on special duty while on Sunday night maximum office staff of CTP Headquarters would also be deployed on field duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said, six special squads comprising wardens were constituted to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters.

The CTO also urged the parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on August 14.

Rawalpindi district Police had finalized an extensive security plan ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the district.

As per the plan, measures to curb dangerous activities like wheelie and car skating had been taken.

According to a police spokesperson, "Special arrangements will also be in place for those heading to Murree to celebrate the occasion, ensuring their safety." "A significant police presence will be observed on major highways, including Murree Road," he said.

"Stringent actions will be taken against unruly motorcyclists by setting up barriers along Murree Road," he said.

"Over 4,000 police personnel have been assigned security duties, and both fireworks and aerial firing will be strictly prohibited." "Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will also arrange artisans' exhibitions, folk dance performances, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day," the spokesman informed.

