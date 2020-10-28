UrduPoint.com
President Bestows Awards On 38 For Waging War On Covid-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

President bestows awards on 38 for waging war on Covid-19 pandemic

President Dr Arif Alvi bestowed 'Shaan-e-Pakistan Award' on 38 people to recognise their services in the war against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province, which included some posthumous awards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi bestowed 'Shaan-e-Pakistan Award' on 38 people to recognise their services in the war against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province, which included some posthumous awards.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were also among the recipients of Shaan-e-Pakistan Award, which also included businessmen, health professionals, philanthropists, volunteers and civil servants, during a ceremony at the Governor's House late Tuesday night.

Shaan-e-Pakistan Awards ceremony was arranged by Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to acknowledge the meritorious services of professionals, businessmen and philanthropists in the fight against Covid-19.

First Lady Samina Alvi, provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Dr Akhter Malik, and wife to Governor Punjab Mrs. Parveen Sarwar besides families of the deceased recipients of the award attended the ceremony.

Conspicuous recipients of the award included business leaders Gohar Ijaz, Anwar A. Ghani, Mian Talat Mahmood, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Ahsan; philanthropists Dr. Amjad Saqib, Chairman, Akhuwat Foundation, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Muhammad Ali, Al-Maida Trust, Mrs Perveen Sarwar-Vice-Chair Sarwar Foundation for their priceless contributions to the war against coronavirus pandemic.

Former Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, (Late) Dr Mustafa Kamal, (Late) Dr. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, of Services Hospital, former Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr. Masood Qasri, and other doctors who died while fighting coronavirus were given posthumous awards which were received by their families.

Addressing the ceremony, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan had overcome novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic through successful strategy and selfless public service but testing times were not over yet.

Hailing the partial lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President said the world wanted to learn from Pakistan's experiences in containing the deadly virus so efficiently, adding that PM Imran Khan resisted the total lockdown policy despite immense pressure and this helped our economy.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan cared for the poor of the country. Had complete lockdown been imposed during the pandemic, the poor segment of society would have been worst effected", the President added.

Dr. Avli said country's economy was stable today and Pakistan was doing well on the economic front, adding that the country would soon join the league of regional economic giants.

Eulogizing services of the philanthropists in the fight against coronavirus, the President said Pakistanis are a noble nation who always display wondrous acts of philanthropy whenever the country is faced with some catastrophe or natural disaster.

He said the government had provided relief to the poor families during the coronavirus pandemic and more than 16.9 million families were provided financial assistance of 12000 rupees each which proved a great economic relief. President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistanis would emeege as a grrat nation in new Pakistan, adding that the government was working to create new jobs in the country.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said the heroes who fought on the front line against Corona will always be remembered. He paid tribute to the business community, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which donated 10 billion rupees in charity through the Governor's office.

Attributing the success to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the smart lockdown policy was instrumental in success in the war against coronavirus, adding that Federal and provincial governments also stood by the unemployed and did not let anyone go to bed hungry.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the doctors who died in harness during the pandemic, their Names will be remembered in the annals of history.

