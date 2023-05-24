President Doctors Association Chitral Dr Zia dies

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :President Chitral Doctors Association Chitral Upper and Lower, Dr Ziaullah Khan has died of cardiac arrest, said DHQ Hospital Chitral official.

Dr Ziaullah Khan, also known as Dr Khan was a diabetic patient and had a severe heart attack on Wednesday morning.

He was rushed to DHQ Hospital Chitral where he breathed his last.

The deceased was the son of former chairman, Haji Muhammad Ullah Khan and also served as district coordinator for lady health workers. His funeral prayer was offered at Karoop Rasht Bazaar.