President Dr Arif Alvi Grieved Over Death Of Ex-mayor Naimatullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:46 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of ex-mayor Naimatullah Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of former mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of former mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan.

"A great man has left for eternal abode," the president said in a tweet on the death of Naimatullah Khan at the age of 90.

The president prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Naimatullah Khan served as mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005.

