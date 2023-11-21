President for enhanced economic, cultural cooperation with Bulgaria

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for increasing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Bulgaria.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its ties with Bulgaria and wished to strengthen them in all fields of mutual interest.

The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Bulgaria, Modasar Chaudhry, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi underscored the need for the exchange of political and business delegations to further improve bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bulgaria.

He asked the newly-appointed envoy to work on establishing institutional linkages between the chambers of commerce of the two countries to enhance economic relations.

The President also emphasized the need to improve relations in the education sector by developing collaborations between Pakistani and Bulgarian universities and arranging exchanges of faculty and students.