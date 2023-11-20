Open Menu

President For Improving Federal Urdu University’s Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

President for improving Federal Urdu University’s affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon all the stakeholders and members of the Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) to work for improving the varsity’s affairs to restore it to its iconic position.

He deplored that senate meetings of the university could not be held on a regular basis and emphasized the need for filling up important positions to make timely decisions.

The president expressed these views while chairing the 49th Special Meeting of the Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the executive director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and other Senate members of FUUAST.

The senate approved the appointment of Prof. Dr Rubina Mushtaq as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of FUAAST.

The meeting also discussed the formation of a search committee for the appointment of a regular vice chancellor of FUAAST and it was agreed to complete the process of appointment within 60 days.

The meeting also agreed that keeping in view the provisions of the FUUAST Ordinance, the president of Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu Pakistan would continue to serve as the ex-officio member of the senate.

It was also agreed to form an inquiry committee to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in HEC’s fact-finding report and submit its recommendations to the senate.

