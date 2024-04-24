Open Menu

President For Stronger Economic, Cultural Ties With China

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China enjoyed long-term strategic relations, which need to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, economy, agriculture, people-to-people contacts, and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China enjoyed long-term strategic relations, which need to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, economy, agriculture, people-to-people contacts, and culture.

The president, in a meeting with the visiting Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui, who along with his delegation called on him, underlined the need for both countries to continue to work together to take bilateral relations to new heights.

The ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan, and senior officials of the Chinese and Pakistani governments attended the meeting.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president said that Pakistan considered CPEC of immense strategic importance and was fully committed to the timely completion of all CPEC projects.

Highlighting the importance of Gwadar Port, he said that Gwadar Port would not only promote regional connectivity but would also make the transport of goods to China cost-effective.

He also suggested to undertake joint training projects to equip human resources with skills keeping in view the Chinese demand for skilled workforce.

Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Mr Luo Zhaohui, briefed the president about CIDCA’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as its contributions in the health and education sectors.

He also underlined the need to promote tourism and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

President Zardari expressed grief over the unfortunate terrorist attack on Chinese workers in Bisham, saying that Pakistan would make all-out efforts to provide a safe environment for the Chinese workers and investors in Pakistan.

The Chairman of CIDCA said that the enemies of the two countries wanted to harm bilateral relations but they would never succeed in their designs.

The president thanked the Government of China for its support to Pakistan and for playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development.

He also appreciated CIDCA’s contributions to the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, besides constructing housing units for lady health workers in Sindh and Balochistan.

