Open Menu

President PAL Dr Najeeba Arif Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Renowned Pashto Poet Laiqzada Laiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

President PAL Dr Najeeba Arif expresses condolence on demise of renowned Pashto poet Laiqzada Laiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In a condolence message, President the academy of Letters Pakistan Dr. Najiba Arif expressed her deep sorrow over Laiq's death, saying that his contribution to Pashto literature is unforgettable.

Renowned Pashto poet, writer, researcher, and broadcaster Laiqzada Laiq passed away on October 30, 2023, at the age of 72.

Laiq was the author of about 40 books in Pashto poetry, prose, and urdu. He retired from the post of Director Programmes at Radio Pakistan.

Some of his notable works include "Gele," "Vekh Khubuna," "Satapah Noam," "Rasulullah (Holy Collection)," and "Okhke Olumbe" (with reference to Kashmir).

He received the "Prosperous Khan Khattak Award" for the year 2021 from the Akademi of Literature Pakistan for his poetry collection "Daawat-e-Sundare." His sacred collection has also been awarded by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Laiq's death is a significant loss to the Pashto literary world. He was a prolific writer and a passionate advocate for the Pashto language. His work will continue to be cherished by readers for generations to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan World October Post From

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

17 hours ago
Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

17 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

18 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

18 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

18 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan