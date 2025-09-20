- Home
DC Shaheed Benazirabad Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing National Campaign For Cervical Cancer Prevention
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani chaired a high-level meeting regarding ongoing national campaign for cervical cancer prevention.
The meeting was held at Darbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the national vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 years was currently underway in the district and would continue till September 27. He urged the parents not to pay attention to false and misleading information circulating on social media, emphasizing that the HPV vaccine is the only effective method of preventing cervical cancer.
The DC warned that legal action would be taken against elements spreading fake and unverified posts on social platforms. He appealed Union Council Chairpersons, religious leaders, scholars and civil society representatives to assist in raising awareness about the vaccine at the grassroots level. He emphasized that lack of awareness is causing hesitation among parents and it is essential for community leaders to inform the public that HPV vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization and is completely safe.
DC remarked that we can save future generations through our collective efforts by promoting this life-saving vaccine.
During the meeting, Dr. Sardar Khatoon Chandio from NOREN Cancer Hospital, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, and Gynecologist Prof. Dr. Rashida Ghumro gave detailed briefings on the benefits of the cervical cancer vaccine and the rising number of cases among women.
The meeting was attended by Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, PPP District President Muhammad Salem Zardari, Town Chairman Muhammad Hayat Kakepota, Syed Atif Zaidi, Director Private Schools Shehnaz Lakho, District education Officer Secondary Humera Mir and officials from the Health Department, Police, Local Government, Social Welfare and Population Departments, religious party leaders, UC Chairpersons and Assistant Commissioners.
