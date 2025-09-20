Collective Efforts Called To Make Murree A Dengue-free City
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Speakers at seminar have called for collective efforts to combat dengue spread in Murree. They expressed resolve to reach every inch of the city to make it a dengue-free city.
An awareness seminar on the anti-dengue campaign was held at the Judicial which was chaired by CEO Health Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi. The speakers including DDHO Dr. Nauman, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Kamran Rashid, and Dengue Focal Person Rana Karamat Ali shed light on prevailing challenges of dengue cases.
During the seminar, dengue kits and awareness pamphlets were distributed among lawyers and participants.
Speakers emphasized that the cooperation of the public and lawyers is indispensable for dengue prevention, and collective efforts are crucial to making Murree a dengue-free city. Representatives from the Murree Bar Association assured that the bar members of the bar would extend full support to the administration and health department in the anti-dengue campaign to ensure a safe and healthy environment for citizens.
Addressing the seminar, CEO Health Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi stated that the district administration’s anti-dengue campaign in Murree is in full swing. Special teams have been deployed for spraying, larvae elimination, and monitoring at sensitive locations. He added that, as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Murree, field workers have been assigned the responsibility of strict monitoring and effective measures.
The Bar Association expressed satisfaction with the performance of the health department and Rescue 1122, commending the officials for their excellent work.
The speakers reiterated their commitment to ensuring that all institutions and the public work together to make the fight against dengue successful.
