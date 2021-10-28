Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said the ad hoc act was a discriminatory law of the previous government in order to facilitate the specific people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said the ad hoc act was a discriminatory law of the previous government in order to facilitate the specific people.

Briefing the media persons after the cabinet meeting he accompanying Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid said the cabinet had decided to launch the Kashmir development programme and to hold local body elections before June next year.

He said the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Amendment to the Accountability Act had been prepared which would be presented at the next cabinet meeting.

He said a committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for the development package of Rs500 billion announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development of the state.

Under this package, construction of Mansehra Expressway, construction of various tunnels, construction of expressway beyond Murree, Noori Nar Sharda tunnel would be completed.

He said 31 km of road, Lepa Tunnel, inter-district projects, agriculture, livestock, skill development and tourism projects would be started.

He said the AJK prime minister would meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to finalize this development package and added the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in finalizing this development package for the well-being of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The cabinet also formed a committee for third party recruitment, which comprised the information minister, education minister and law secretary