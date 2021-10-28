UrduPoint.com

Previous Govt's Ad Hoc Act Was A Discriminatory Law: Sardar Fahim

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

Previous govt's ad hoc act was a discriminatory law: Sardar Fahim

Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said the ad hoc act was a discriminatory law of the previous government in order to facilitate the specific people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Thursday said the ad hoc act was a discriminatory law of the previous government in order to facilitate the specific people.

Briefing the media persons after the cabinet meeting he accompanying Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid said the cabinet had decided to launch the Kashmir development programme and to hold local body elections before June next year.

He said the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Amendment to the Accountability Act had been prepared which would be presented at the next cabinet meeting.

He said a committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for the development package of Rs500 billion announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development of the state.

Under this package, construction of Mansehra Expressway, construction of various tunnels, construction of expressway beyond Murree, Noori Nar Sharda tunnel would be completed.

He said 31 km of road, Lepa Tunnel, inter-district projects, agriculture, livestock, skill development and tourism projects would be started.

He said the AJK prime minister would meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to finalize this development package and added the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in finalizing this development package for the well-being of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The cabinet also formed a committee for third party recruitment, which comprised the information minister, education minister and law secretary

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Local Body Elections Information Minister Education Murree Agriculture Road Rashid Mansehra Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Media Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

28 minutes ago
 Biden hails 'historic' framework for US economy

Biden hails 'historic' framework for US economy

24 seconds ago
 Businessman Found Guilty of Endangering Aircraft S ..

Businessman Found Guilty of Endangering Aircraft Safety After Sala Air Crash - R ..

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Russia vow to finalize strategic gas pip ..

Pakistan, Russia vow to finalize strategic gas pipeline project's SHA in Novembe ..

27 seconds ago
 Corona vaccination at doorstep in full swing: DC

Corona vaccination at doorstep in full swing: DC

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.