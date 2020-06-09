UrduPoint.com
PRGMEA Urges Govt To Lift Ban On Production Of Surgical Masks

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:56 PM

PRGMEA urges govt to lift ban on production of surgical masks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :-The Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar urged the government to lift ban on production of "Surgical Masks" immediately so the industry could capture demanding market share.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that production of surgical masks would help in boosting exports as well as compensate the exports from further decline caused by COVID-19.

He highlighted that our garment industry had already switched over to the production to Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to capture demanding market share.

Ijaz thanked the government for allowing exports of locally manufactured PPEs, sanitizer and other products adding that the garment industry will fetch 2 billion Dollars through the export of PPEs.

Under the prevailing situation,the sector will open new vistas of industrial development and generate employment opportunities for female industrial workers as well.

The PRGMEA Coordinator said that Small and Medium apparel export industry was confronting with problems liquidity crunch. adding that they were facing difficulties in paying utility bills, wages of workers and these problems could only be handled with the functioning of industrial units and complete export orders.

Ijaz said that the reopening of export industry will strengthen credibility of exporters in global market.

