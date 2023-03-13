UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Fruit, Vegies Touching Sky Ahead Of Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :With less than two weeks left before the holy month of Ramazan, the prices of food items, specifically fruits and vegetables, have skyrocketed, rendering them unaffordable for the low and middle-income individuals.

People from diverse backgrounds, while talking to APP on Monday, voiced their concerns over the exorbitant prices of fruits. They said the rampant profiteering had already set the stage for enormous profits as prices had been increased manifold in anticipation of the holy month of Ramazan. As a result, they added, people were finding it increasingly difficult to afford these essential food items.

Yasir, a fruit vendor at Ghauri Town, was selling one kilogram of apples and a dozen bananas at the staggering price of Rs 450. When questioned about the reason for the sudden hike in prices, Yasir cited a domino effect that originated from vendors at the Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He said he was purchasing shinkulu Apple at Rs 230 to 250 and kalakulu apple at Rs 350 to 370 during the last week. However, he added, on the first day of the current week, prices of both kinds of apple increased by Rs 50 to 70.

On the other hand, the rate list, issued by the Administrator Market Committee, Islamabad for Monday, mentioned the price range of shinkulu apple from Rs 148 to 180, and of kalakulu apple from Rs 313 to 370.

Besides fruits, all vegetables were also being sold at exorbitant prices between Rs 100 to Rs 350 per kilogram. For example, one kilogram of cucumber was being sold at Rs 100; tomato at Rs 80; onion at Rs 180; peas at Rs 120; potato at Rs 60; garlic at Rs 440; and ginger at Rs 800 in Ghauri Town and surrounding areas.

Commenting on the increasing prices, economist Farhan Khan said there could be several reasons for the price increase, such as weather conditions, transportation costs, supply chain disruptions, or market speculation. However, he added, it was essential to find ways to mitigate the impact on the people and ensure that they have access to essential food items.

"One possible solution could be to increase the supply of fruits and vegetables in the market by encouraging local production and reducing import restrictions. The government could also consider providing subsidies to farmers and distributors to reduce their costs and lower the prices for consumers."Overall, he added, it was important to address the issue of increasing prices of fruit and vegetables in Islamabad, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, and find sustainable solutions to ensure access to essential nutrition for all people.

He also called for strict implementation of the rate list issued by the district administration daily to mitigate the impact of high prices on common people.

More Stories From Pakistan

