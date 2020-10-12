Prime accused in Zainab murder case presented before media

The prime accused involved in molesting and murder of a two-and-a-half-year old girl Zainab, was presented before the media by the Charsadda police on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The prime accused involved in molesting and murder of a two-and-a-half-year old girl Zainab, was presented before the media by the Charsadda police on Monday.

In a press conference wherein Provincial Law Minister, Sulatan Muhammad and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash were also present, District Police Officer (DPO), Charsadda told media that prime accused in Zainab murder case, identified as Lal Muhammad has confessed to his crime and weapon of crime was also recovered on his identification.

Provincial Information Minister, Kamran Bangash said to media persons that Zainab was the daughter of the nation adding police utilized all scientific lines to trace and arrest the main accused. The performance of Charsadda police was praiseworthy in arresting the callous accused.

He said identification of the accused was confirmed after a week-long technical investigation adding the promise of arresting the culprit involved in this heinous crime within one week was honored. Bangash said in Charsadda 15 such cases were reported and all the accused involved were arrested.

He said an FIR has been registered by utilizing all the available evidence against the accused. He suggested that awareness against such human beasts was necessary at school, police and other necessary levels.

Minister for Law, Sultan Muhammad in his talks with media said the whole nation was saddened over Zainab's incident. It was our responsibility to put a full stop against such crimes.

He said the Chief Minister was personally monitoring progress on the case. The Charsadda police, he said, conducted in time and result-oriented investigations into the case.

He said the Chief Minister and the whole cabinet commended the performance of Charsadda police. We are removing loopholes from the laws to recommend exemplary punishment for such heartless criminals. The people and police were on the same page against such offenders, Sultan Muhammad said.

The DPO Charsadda said the accused, Lal Muhammad was the resident of same locality where the ill-fated minor girl used to live with her family.

The accused picked the girl from outside her home and took her to fields where he molested the girl before killing her with a grass cutting object.

The DPO further informed that the accused, Lal Muhammad was living with his elderly mother and have no job or profession. The police have also recovered objectionable material from his cell phone.

The DPO said to trace the accused, profiling of 400 houses was conducted in the vicinity of the crime scene and 350 were taken into custody for interrogation.

The arrested accused who has confessed to the anti-human crime, would be presented before the court on Monday, the DPO informed.

The minor girl, Zainab was abducted, molested and then murdered in Charsadda some days ago. The incident had sparked countrywide concern with people demanding early arrest and exemplary punishment for the accused.