UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Accused Involved In Killing Of Eight People Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Prime accused involved in killing of eight people arrested

The police of Chota Lahore Circle here on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime accused involved in killing of eight people during a Jirga held to resolve a property dispute in November last in Deha Chota Lahore of the district

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The police of Chota Lahore Circle here on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime accused involved in killing of eight people during a Jirga held to resolve a property dispute in November last in Deha Chota Lahore of the district.

In a joint press conference, DSP Chota Lahore, Taj Mohammad Khan along with SHO Lahore, Farooq Khan, SHO Yar Hussain, Raz Mohammad Khan said that during a joint search operation carried out by Yar Hussain and Chota Lahore police, six accused including the prime suspect of murdering eight people during a local Jirga was arrested. Two accused have already been arrested by the police in the same case.

The accused named Hamza, son of Safdar, a resident of Yar Hussain was wanted to police in a case registered under sections 302, 324,148,149 of dated 28.11.2020.

Police further said that eight people were killed in a shootout during a Jirga on a land dispute in Deha Chota Lahore on 28th November.

Police also recovered Kalashnikovs and 30 rounds of ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused.

Five other accused identified as Hilal, resident of Yar Hussain and Amir, Bilal, Inam, Munsif and Faraz, residents of Cota Lahore were also arrested for providing support to the accused and booked under sections 15AA, 13KP, 216 PPC.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jirga Chota Same Circle November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to m ..

2 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

European stocks sink at open in global selloff

1 minute ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of mother o ..

26 minutes ago

FAO and Sindh Agriculture University join hands to ..

28 minutes ago

Daniel Pearl’s murder case: SC orders to release ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.