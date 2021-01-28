Prime accused involved in killing of eight people arrested

The police of Chota Lahore Circle here on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime accused involved in killing of eight people during a Jirga held to resolve a property dispute in November last in Deha Chota Lahore of the district

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The police of Chota Lahore Circle here on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime accused involved in killing of eight people during a Jirga held to resolve a property dispute in November last in Deha Chota Lahore of the district.

In a joint press conference, DSP Chota Lahore, Taj Mohammad Khan along with SHO Lahore, Farooq Khan, SHO Yar Hussain, Raz Mohammad Khan said that during a joint search operation carried out by Yar Hussain and Chota Lahore police, six accused including the prime suspect of murdering eight people during a local Jirga was arrested. Two accused have already been arrested by the police in the same case.

The accused named Hamza, son of Safdar, a resident of Yar Hussain was wanted to police in a case registered under sections 302, 324,148,149 of dated 28.11.2020.

Police further said that eight people were killed in a shootout during a Jirga on a land dispute in Deha Chota Lahore on 28th November.

Police also recovered Kalashnikovs and 30 rounds of ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused.

Five other accused identified as Hilal, resident of Yar Hussain and Amir, Bilal, Inam, Munsif and Faraz, residents of Cota Lahore were also arrested for providing support to the accused and booked under sections 15AA, 13KP, 216 PPC.