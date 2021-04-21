Prime Minister advocated importance of respecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on every fora: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully advocated the importance of respecting the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the world and raised a strong voice at every fora

The CM emphasised that the government sensibly acted to resolve the matter. Anarchistic politics was dangerous as the government had always gave the importance of respecting Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), the CM said.

He was talking to parliamentarians, including MNAs Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Syed Faiz-ul- Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhary and MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich, who called on him here to discuss different matters.

The CM regretted that some opposition parties undemocratically behaved, adding that respect of the Housewas binding on all. It seems that a drowning opposition was trying to catch at a straw, he continued.

Meanwhile, proposals of parliamentarians were included in development package for every district as the PTI government was committed to accelerating the composite development process in the province, concluded the CM.