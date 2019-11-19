UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister , Chief Minister Have Powers To Make Changes In Punjab Cabinet: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that the prime minister and the chief minister had the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that the prime minister and the chief minister had the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet.

He said that all institutions and the government were on the same page for development and prosperity of the country. Instead of pursuing personal interests, he added, the opposition should talk of national interest. Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad after giving assurance to the court of law and it was hoped that he would come back after recovery.

The governor said that Indian extremism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become a threat to Kashmir, Muslims and the regional peace, he added. The Muslim Ummah would have to get united today for settlement of Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue. All universities of Punjab have been purged of politics and all vice chancellors are also being appointed on merit, he added.

He expressed these views at the 26th Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET); International Education Expo-2019 at Governor's House and later talking to the media here.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar attended the convocation, while Begum Governor Parveen Sarwar, Punjab Overseas Commission's Vice Chairman Waseem Ramay, MPA Ejaz Ahmed, Punjab government spokesman Irfan Ahmed and others participated in education expo.

Addressing the UET Convocation and later talking to the media, Governor Ch Sarwar said that In-Sha-Allah, Pakistan would have a bright future. He also congratulated the graduating students and assured them that the government would make all possible efforts for their employment. He said, "We have decided to pay greater attention to research and other disciplines/ courses in the universities.

" He said that all appointments from vice chancellors to registrar would be made on merit, while all varsities would be switched over to solar energy, and water filtration plants were also being installed to provide clean drinking water in universities.

Responding to reporters' queries, the governor said that Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad after getting permission from the court of law and government did not make any obstruction in this regard. Now the opposition should also do politics in national interest in and out of the parliament, he said and added that the opposition should point out lacunae and the government would address those accordingly. He said that the opposition could no more attract attention of masses through useless criticism of the government, because people were very much standing with the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While addressing the International Education Expo-2019, he said there was no doubt in it that entire Pakistani nation including students was not only united for their brethren of occupied Kashmir but also ready to render any sort of sacrifice for them. Spread by Narendra Modi, he said, Indian extremism had been exposed to the world. Indian tyranny and barbarism was continuing in the occupied Kashmir where there had been more than 100 days of curfew and even medical facilities were denied completely and the held valley was disconnected from the rest of the world.

He said that minority communities were treated badly in India, adding that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minorities were enjoying complete protection in Pakistan, asserting that opening of Kartarpur Corridor was highly appreciated by the Sikh community of the world.

