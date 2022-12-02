UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Renowned TV, Film Actor Afzaal Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Prime Minister condoles death of renowned TV, film actor Afzaal Ahmed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned television, film and theatre actor Afzaal Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned television, film and theatre actor Afzaal Ahmed.

The prime minister, in a statement, said a unique dialogue delivery was the characteristic of the late legendary actor who had left unerasable imprints on the minds of the viewers.

He said the services of the late Afzaal Ahmed for Pakistan television, film and theatre would be kept alive forever.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Family TV

Recent Stories

Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction ..

Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction: Shazia Marri

15 seconds ago
 Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

16 seconds ago
 AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, o ..

AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, order during LB polls

18 seconds ago
 Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to ..

Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to illness

19 seconds ago
 EU agrees Russian oil price cap after Polish green ..

EU agrees Russian oil price cap after Polish green light

21 seconds ago
 Whelan Calls His Parents From Russian Prison After ..

Whelan Calls His Parents From Russian Prison After Short Period of Silence - Fam ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.