Prime Minister Decides To Seek Vote Of Confidence From NA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:45 PM

Prime Minister decides to seek vote of confidence from NA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, describing the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital as "negation of democracy"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, describing the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital as "negation of democracy" .

"The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly," Qureshi said while addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others.

He said the victory of Gilani, the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), also endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan's view and conviction of corruption and corrupt practices in the Senate elections.

