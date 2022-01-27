UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Steps For Promotion Of Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Prime Minister directs for steps for promotion of tourism

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Coordination Azam Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters related to the promotion of tourism sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Coordination Azam Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters related to the promotion of tourism sector in the country.

The Prime Minister directed to develop alternative tourism destinations in the country to divert flow of tourists from the existing busy tourist places in the northern areas, especially in the winter season.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan was gifted with natural beauty and "we need to improve tourism facilitation including development of infrastructure and housing".

He also directed to rehabilitate Governor House Nathia Gali in order to develop it into high-end tourist destination, especially for the state guests.

The Prime Minister emphasized on involving private sector for promotion of tourism in the country.

