Prime Minister Imran Khan warns India of serious consequences in case of any misadventure

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ):Declaring himself as an ambassador for raising the Kashmir issue at international fora, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday sternly warned of stronger response from Pakistan in case of any misadventure by Modi led government across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said wars were no solution to the issues, but in case it was imposed upon Pakistan, it would evoke a stronger response entailing serious consequences. The whole nation and its armed forces were ready to respond to any Indian aggression or miscalculation, he added.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Endorsing the statement of AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, he said the ideology of Bharatiya Janata Party ideology applied through Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would not merely end over the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) rather it could head towards Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had information that India planned to intrude into the AJK but "our armed forces are fully vigilant and battle hardened to response to any miscalculation in a befitting manner".

He said the Modi government had more dangerous plans in order to divert the world's attention from the grave situation in IoK.

The prime minister said the Pakistan armed forces were battle hardened and had given huge sacrifices in the long war on terror.

"The whole nation is ready to face any challenge. We are ready to face all the challenges and will go to the last extent to defend ourselves, and will not bow before any threat," he added.

The prime minister said in case of any aggression, the Muslims ought to respond with full might as they had no fears from death as manifested in the history in which they had defeated bigger enemies.

The prime minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a strategic blunder and played his last card over the occupied Kashmir which would cost him heavily.

The Kashmir issue was being internationalized, he said, adding he had raised the issue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United States President Donald Trump.

The world now realized the dangers posed by the RSS ideology and the unilateral moves by India in the IoK, he added.

He assured the AJK political leadership and assembly that he took it as his responsibility to fight the case of Kashmir at all the world fora and would continue raising voice across the globe as its ambassador.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq were present in the session.