Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Peshawar inaugurated the newly established OPD Block at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Peshawar inaugurated the newly established OPD Block at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

According to the hospital administration, the new block spreading over an area of 120,000 square feet has 90 OPD rooms.

The block has state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the patients and also linked with the central air conditioning system of the hospital.