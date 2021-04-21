UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Inaugurates OPD Block At KTH

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Peshawar inaugurated the newly established OPD Block at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Peshawar inaugurated the newly established OPD Block at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

According to the hospital administration, the new block spreading over an area of 120,000 square feet has 90 OPD rooms.

The block has state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the patients and also linked with the central air conditioning system of the hospital.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Visit

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for the city Multan

35 seconds ago

Kite Flying Disrupting NTDC Transmission Network: ..

37 seconds ago

Massive Fire in South Africa's Cape Town Contained ..

38 seconds ago

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

36 minutes ago

VC IUB gives away cotton seeds to farmers for tria ..

41 seconds ago

Rizwan, Qadir help patchy Pakistan down Zimbabwe i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.