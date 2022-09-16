UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Offers Fateha At Imam Bukhari's Mausoleum

Published September 16, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered Fateha at the mausoleum of Abu Abdullah Muhammad ibn Ismail al-Bukhari, commonly known as Imam Bukhari.

Born in Bukhara, Imam Bukhari died in 870 and was buried some 25 kilometers from Samarkand. He is known as the most prominent theologian, the Hadith collector and the author of Sahih al-Bukhari, the second most important book for the Muslims after the Holy Quran.

The prime minister, who visited the tomb on the final leg of his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, paid rich tribute to the services of Imam Bukhari to islam, particularly the collection of Ahadith (sayings of Holy Prophet Muhammad - PBUH).

The tour guide apprised the prime minister about Imam Bukhari's life and his struggle for the collection of Ahadith.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Special Assistant to the PM Tatiq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

