Prime Minister to raise Kashmir plight at UNGA next month: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would effectively highlight prevailing situation in Kashmir at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to grab attention of the international community to pressurize India stop its genocide in the Held Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here in public secretariat, Sarwar said due to successful diplomacy and foreign policy of Pakistan, US President Donald Trump called four times to PM Imran Khan and offered for mediation on Kashmir as Trump was interested to defuse rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Ghulam Sarwar said that Pakistan would hold protest in New York against Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. He said Imran Khan has directed to stage a historic protest against Indian state terrorism and genocide in the Occupied Valley during the speech of Modi at UNGA on Sep-26 while on Sep 27. Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise the voice of Kashmiris during his speech in UNGA by becoming an ambassador of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Hailing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for presenting Kashmir cause internationally in 'well' manner, the minister said the session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir after 50 years was landmark diplomatic achievement of the country.

He urged for removing the curfew in the Occupied Kashmir immediately. "Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue on every available forum till its resolution", he expressed.

The government of Pakistan and the nation were standing by side of Kashmiri people and they would not be left them alone, Ghulam Sarwar said and added that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir had become very serious and all the political parties were on same page for the cause of Kashmir.

He said the opposition parties in India had slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the troops against innocent people of Kashmir.