QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long-standing brotherly relations. Both countries are considered strong and important fortresses of islam and the governments and the people of both brotherly countries are bound in strong friendly and fraternal relations with each other. The expected visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan is of great importance, said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Vice President Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her statement on Friday.

She said that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was expected to visit Pakistan this month. We welcome the expected visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan and hope that this visit will further strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, she noted.

She said that at the end of this week, special security team of Saudi Arabia would arrive in Pakistan and would take a final look at the security arrangements regarding the visit of MBS and the visit could be finalized.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that Pakistan was facing economic and political problems at the moment, and the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was very important. Pakistan is expected to receive an additional bailout package of 4.2 billion Dollars in the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman which is a positive move. This will help Pakistan in overcoming economic and other problems, she underlined.

Senator Samina Zahri said that strong investment was expected from Saudi Arabia in Pakistan during the visit of Muhammad Bin Salman and we welcome the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to re-establish and strengthen Pakistan economically.

She said that Saudi ARMACO aimed to export 3 billion cubic feet of gas per day through pipelines and LNG tankers before 2030 saying that Saudi Arabia also wanted to do this deal along with Qatar's LNG deal with Pakistan.

This immense agreement was delayed due to the cold policy of former Prime Minister Imran Khan with Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia was reluctant to this agreement due to the behavior of the former government, but now with the arrival of the new government, there is a strong hope that this project will be finalized.

With this agreement, Pakistan's problems in the energy sector can be overcome to a great extent. Apart from this, during the visit, several Pak-Saudi petroleum agreements will also be finalized, she added.

She further said that an agreement on the establishment of an oil refinery in the petroleum sector was also expected from Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia has a modern oil refinery in Gwadar.

She said that it would play a positive role in strengthening Pakistan economically and making Gwadar port more active and Saudi Arabia could help in establishing a modern oil refinery at a cost of 10 billion dollars in Gwadar.

Saudi Arab will help together with China, while Chinese companies will initially operate the refinery after the completion of the project, she said adding that the ongoing protest campaign by a political party in the country may hinder the visit.

She appealed to all the political leaders to refrain from any kind of adventure in the country on the occasion of the expected visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman so that the positive image of Pakistan could be seen in the whole world including Saudi Arabia.

Senator Samina said that any further deterioration in the current uncertain political situation could cause disruption to the Saudi Crown Prince's visit, which Pakistan could not afford because the Saudi Crown Prince's important visit to Pakistan has economic implications and many economic projects would be finalized and the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to be strengthened in the future.

She said that Pakistan has always supported the common interests of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and Pakistan's support for the anti-US Saudi strategy in OPEC has strengthened the brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and InshaAllah, these relations would become stronger in the coming times.