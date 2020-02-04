UrduPoint.com
Prince Thumbuzi Diamini Terms Indian Occupied Kashmir As Integral Part Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

Prince Thumbuzi Diamini terms Indian occupied Kashmir as integral part of Pakistan

Prince Thumbuzi Diamini son in law of Nelson Mandela termed the Indian occupied Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan and pledged to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris at every international forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Prince Thumbuzi Diamini son in law of Nelson Mandela termed the Indian occupied Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan and pledged to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris at every international forum.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House on Tuesday accompanying with Senator Faisal Javed, he urged the Britian and United Nations to raise the voice of Kashmiri people demanding independence for the last seven decades.

"We Know it very well that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan in the light of the UN resolutions," Prince Thumbuzi Diamini said adding the purpose of the visit to Pakistan is to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Senator Magudvulela from the Swaziland who is also on Pakistan's visit with Prince Thumbuzi Diamini said he is touched with the performances of students who highlighted the miseries of Kashmiris in a stage play.

"The lesson I learnt was that our silence is killing the people of Kashmir," said Senator Magudvulela adding he would raise the issue of innocent Kashmiris.

He also appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in a very effective manner.

Senator Faisal Javed, on the occasion, said the two-member delegation from South Africa expressed concerns over the ongoing siege of Kashmir by Indian government.

He said the delegation expressed solidarity while demanding of Indian government to uplift the curfew and restore the internet service in the Kashmir valley.

The delegation also assured to send the cricket team of South Africa to Pakistan in a near future, said Senator Faisal Javed.

