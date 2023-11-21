Open Menu

Private Universities Announce Tuition Fee Waiver For Danish Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Private universities announce tuition fee waiver for Danish schools

Several private sector universities have allocated seats and allowed fee-waiver to the students of the Danish Schools on the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Several private sector universities have allocated seats and allowed fee-waiver to the students of the Danish Schools on the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The universities include Gift University (Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies), Qarshi University, The Green International University, University of Faisalabad and Superior University.

The Governor Punjab said that this initiative will provide opportunities to the intelligent and capable students of Danish schools to materialise their dreams and progress in life, adding that these children will not only change the destiny of their families but will become an asset for the country.

He said that no child should be deprived of higher education due to poverty and lack of resources.

The Governor Punjab said the initiative of private universities is commendable. He further said that whether it is academics or extra-curricular activities, these children studying in Danish schools are not less than anyone in terms of abilities and skills. He said that the children belonging to the most deprived sections in remote areas are being provided with opportunities for higher education through Danish Schools. He expressed hope that these children would play their role in the development of the country by getting education from Danish schools.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Education Punjab Gujranwala Progress Superior Qarshi From

Recent Stories

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back co ..

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

9 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

9 minutes ago
 Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, W ..

Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, WB

9 minutes ago
 Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves ..

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested i ..

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help com ..

Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

12 minutes ago
 Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education ..

Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education for Muslim nations

12 minutes ago
SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurren ..

SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurrency exchanges, betting platform ..

19 minutes ago
 Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

19 minutes ago
 Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar inc ..

Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: C ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC directs to continue crackdown against individ ..

LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

12 minutes ago
 Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver ..

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking cerem ..

12 minutes ago
 CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarka ..

CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan