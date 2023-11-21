Private universities announce tuition fee waiver for Danish schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several private sector universities have allocated seats and allowed fee-waiver to the students of the Danish Schools on the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Several private sector universities have allocated seats and allowed fee-waiver to the students of the Danish Schools on the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The universities include Gift University (Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies), Qarshi University, The Green International University, University of Faisalabad and Superior University.

The Governor Punjab said that this initiative will provide opportunities to the intelligent and capable students of Danish schools to materialise their dreams and progress in life, adding that these children will not only change the destiny of their families but will become an asset for the country.

He said that no child should be deprived of higher education due to poverty and lack of resources.

The Governor Punjab said the initiative of private universities is commendable. He further said that whether it is academics or extra-curricular activities, these children studying in Danish schools are not less than anyone in terms of abilities and skills. He said that the children belonging to the most deprived sections in remote areas are being provided with opportunities for higher education through Danish Schools. He expressed hope that these children would play their role in the development of the country by getting education from Danish schools.