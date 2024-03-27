Prize distribution ceremony held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A prize distribution ceremony for position holders of annual inter-departmental co-curricular competitions was held at the University of Sargodha here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the UoS, these competitions were organized by Riaz Shad Curricular forum in which English, urdu essay writing, English, Urdu speech contests, drama and photography competitions were held.

In the ceremony, a total of 70 students were awarded honorary certificates and shields for getting positions in the competitions.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas was the chief and he congratulated the position holders and urged students to work hard more in co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Director Riaz Shad extracurricular forum Dr Muneer Gujjar was also present.