Proclaimed offender arrested at Dajal check post

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender at the inter-district Check post, Dajal.

The police spokesman a police team led by Incharge, Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Farhan Ijaz Khan apprehended a proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Saleem and handed over him to Bhakkar Police.

The police were checking the suspicious elements strictly at the check post to control the crimes in the area, he added.

