Ultra-sound Machines For Animals Provided In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The livestock department had installed veterinary ultra sound machines in the district.
Additional Director Livestock Tanveer kalyar, while talking to APP on Monday, said the
machines had been installed in all tehsills, including Bhera, Bhulwal, Sahiwal, Sillanwali, Shahpur
and Sagodha as ultra sound machines were very important regarding health
issues of cattle.
He said the machines had IMV technologies which had capabilities to know early
detection and diagnosis of diseases.
