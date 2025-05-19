Punjab Police conduct general parade in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Police under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar

conducted weekly general parades in the province, including Lahore, with active participation

from various specialised units and senior officers overseeing the proceedings.

Senior police officers inspected the parades and reviewed the turnout and preparedness of the

participating officers.

Contingents from multiple units, including Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Operational Command Units (OCU), Investigation Wing, Operations Wing and the Ladies Police took part in the parade.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, in addition to the parade, district officers carried out

inspections of various departments, including the Motor Transport Wing, stores, armories and

uniform depots.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that the general parade is not only a demonstration of the

force's discipline but also a reflection of its rich history and traditions.