IGP for resolving issues of personnel at CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday held a meeting with

employees and their families at the Central Police Office (CPO).

He listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives for relief

and resolution.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, Dr Usman Anwar issued orders on several cases, including

Inspector Khalid Mahmood’s promotion request. The Additional IG Punjab was instructed to provide necessary relief whereas Constable Naseer Humayun’s promotion request, the Commandant of the Police Training College,Lahore was directed to take an action.

Regarding a former sub-inspector’s request for service reinstatement, the DIG Establishment-I was instructed to proceed with relief, for Inspector Riazuddin’s promotion, the Additional IG Punjab was again directed to provide relief.

The IGP Punjab also issued further orders concerning various applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare matters.