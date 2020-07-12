Proclaimed Offender Held
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Levies force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in crime cases at Rakhni area of Loralai district.
Levies sources said on Sunday that acting on a tip off, the levies team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender Atta Muhammad.
The Levies sources said the arrested proclaimed offender was involved in various robberies in the area.
Further investigation was underway.