Proclaimed offender held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Levies force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in crime cases at Rakhni area of Loralai district.

Levies sources said on Sunday that acting on a tip off, the levies team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender Atta Muhammad.

The Levies sources said the arrested proclaimed offender was involved in various robberies in the area.

Further investigation was underway.