Proclaimed Offender Held In Khuzdar

Proclaimed offender held in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Khuzdar town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender namely Abdul Shakoor.

The police sources said he was involved in various crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

