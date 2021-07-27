Proclaimed Offender Held In Khuzdar
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Khuzdar town on Tuesday.
According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender namely Abdul Shakoor.
The police sources said he was involved in various crime cases in the area.
Further investigation was underway.