Producers, Actors Associations ink agreement for swift resolution of conflicts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Producers Association (UPA) and Actors Collective Trust (ACT), Saturday, signed an agreement aimed at enhancing the quality of dramas and to amicably resolve conflicts between stakeholders.

The agreement was signed here at Sindh Governor House by Chairman UPA Hassan Zia and Chairperson ACT Atiqa Odho in presence of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Score of prominent drama actors and actresses were present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh appreciated the signing of agreement between producers and actors and hoped that it would help improving quality and content of drama and resolving issues arising between different stakeholders.

It was a collective responsibility of all producers, directors, actors and writers to portray soft and positive image of Pakistan in their dramas and other media productions.

Federal Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen had set up a "Legends Trust" and an endowment fund to provide assistance to veteran actors who were passing through difficult times, he informed and urged the office bearers of actors association to come forward and take management of the trust in hand so that objectives set by the trust at its inception could be achieved.

Earlier, speaking at the occasion, veteran actress Samina Ahmed said that need of associations of producers and actors was felt in the past to deal with various issues, The associations were working in good manner to redress the issues, she added.

Samina Ahmed also stressed the need of forming associations of directors, writers and even of spot boys so that their problems could be solved amicably.

Hassan Zia and Atiqa Odho addressing the ceremony shed light on objectives of the resolution and said that both the organization under the resolution would work for improvement in quality and content of their production, welfare of their members and resolve conflicts among the stakeholders.

Life time achievement awards were also presented to Begum Samina Ahmed, Talat Hussain, Qavi Khan and late Begum Khursheed Shahid in recognition of their life long contributions in the field of drama.