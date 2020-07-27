Prof Jumani appointed as new Acting President at International Islamic University Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani has been appointed as Acting President at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday.

Earlier, he had been serving as Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning), said a news release issued here. Prof N. B Jumani is among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes.

Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani had been working as Professor, Department of Education and Director Directorate of Distance Education, International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan.

He possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. He has experience of administration as a head of educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence. He also has experience of working as Chairman of the Deptt, Director Institute of Professional Development, IIUI, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Dean, FSS, IIUI.

He has also the privilege of working as Acting President of IIUI. He has worked in the Federal Ministry of Education as Programme Coordination Officer and performed administrative responsibilities at national level. His areas of interest have been Teacher Education, Curriculum Development, Distance Education and Research and Development. In addition to Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Education he holds Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration.

He is Editor of International Journal of Distance Education and E-Learning and Chief Editor of International Journal of Innovation in Teaching and Learning. He has received Best University Teacher Award from Higher Education Commission Pakistan for the year 2015.

He is working on various National Projects in the field of education and Distance Education and on the International Project of European Commission Erasmus+ Programme on Blended Learning for Teacher Educators in Asia and Europe.