UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Jumani Appointed As New Acting President At International Islamic University Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:25 PM

Prof Jumani appointed as new Acting President at International Islamic University Islamabad

Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani has been appointed as Acting President at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani has been appointed as Acting President at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday.

Earlier, he had been serving as Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning), said a news release issued here. Prof N. B Jumani is among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes.

Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani had been working as Professor, Department of Education and Director Directorate of Distance Education, International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan.

He possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. He has experience of administration as a head of educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence. He also has experience of working as Chairman of the Deptt, Director Institute of Professional Development, IIUI, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Dean, FSS, IIUI.

He has also the privilege of working as Acting President of IIUI. He has worked in the Federal Ministry of Education as Programme Coordination Officer and performed administrative responsibilities at national level. His areas of interest have been Teacher Education, Curriculum Development, Distance Education and Research and Development. In addition to Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Education he holds Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration.

He is Editor of International Journal of Distance Education and E-Learning and Chief Editor of International Journal of Innovation in Teaching and Learning. He has received Best University Teacher Award from Higher Education Commission Pakistan for the year 2015.

He is working on various National Projects in the field of education and Distance Education and on the International Project of European Commission Erasmus+ Programme on Blended Learning for Teacher Educators in Asia and Europe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Europe HEC 2015 International Islamic University Post From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

15 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

28 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

1 hour ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

1 hour ago

KP Govt promulgates FATA development regulation (r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.