Prof Miangul Mahmud Aurangzeb appointed dean KMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Miangul Mahmud Aurangzeb, a renown surgeon and pioneer of laparoscopic surgery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been appointed as the new Dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar.

He is presently working as CEO of postgraduate medical institute ( PGMI) KP.

He is a consultant visiting surgeon and head department of Surgery Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

Miangul Mahmud Aurangzeb is the son of Prince Miangul Aurangzeb, ex- governor KP and Baluchistan and the grandson of Wali Swat, Miangul Jehanzeb and Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

He graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar and had fellowship in Surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He received fellowship in Laparoscopic Surgery and is the member of International Society of Laparoscopic and Minimal Invasive Surgery.