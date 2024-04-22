Progress of ADP 2023-24 reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chair of Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi at the South Punjab Secretariat to review the annual development program.

The progress of ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2023-24 was assessed.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi directed that the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program for 2023-24 should be completed according to the set standards within the specified timeframe.

He also mentioned that he would personally inspect the development schemes.

The Additional Secretary of Local Government, Deputy Secretary of Local Government, Executive Engineers, and Assistant Engineers from South Punjab attended the meeting.