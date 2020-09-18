Progress on ongoing petroleum-sector projects in Balochistan reviewed

The Federal and Balochistan governments on Friday discussed and reviewed progress on petroleum-sector projects, especially joint ventures being carried out in the province with collaboration of international partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal and Balochistan governments on Friday discussed and reviewed progress on petroleum-sector projects, especially joint ventures being carried out in the province with collaboration of international partners.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar held a detailed meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here at the Petroleum House, which was also attended by high officials of the provincial government and Petroleum Division, a news release said.

Both the sides deliberated upon the matters pertaining to petroleum sector and reviewed the on-going projects related to international joint ventures in Balochistan.

The meeting agreed to continue the mutual cooperation between the Federation and Province in energy including the oil & gas sector.

The Minister and SAPM apprised the Chief Minister about the status of infrastructure development projects related to the oil sector; besides oil and gas exploration & production activities in Balochistan.

They also discussed the areas of cooperation between the Federal and Balochistan governments for development of the mineral sector in the province.

The Chief Minister said the present provincial government had prepared a comprehensive policy for development of the natural resources and included several projects in the annual development programme to tap the existing potential of natural resources.

Jam Jamal the Balochistan government had undertaken concrete steps to stabilize the provincial economy through its own natural resources, so that its people could cultivate benefits from the development and economic activities.

The Chief Minister and Minister resolved to extend consultations and cooperation in energy projects to take maximum mutual benefit from natural resources in the country.