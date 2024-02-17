Open Menu

Progress, Prosperity Of Sukkur Mission Of Our Family: Nauman Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Progress, prosperity of Sukkur mission of our family: Nauman Sheikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) MNA-Elect from the Sukkur constituency of Pakistan NA-200, Nauman islam Sheikh has said that the progress and prosperity of district Sukkur is the mission of his family and he will keep on this mission of his father ex-senator Islamuddin Sheikh and his brother Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh.

While talking to a delegation at his residence on Saturday, Nauman Sheikh said he was thankful to the people of the constituency for reposing confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his father Islamuddin Sheikh, his brother and all relatives.

He said that the provision of jobs to educated youth, sanitation, eradication of poverty, to impart vocational training to youth and progress of women would be his top priorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arslan Sukkur Progress Women Family All From Top Jobs NA-200

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

11 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

11 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

11 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

12 hours ago
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

12 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

12 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

12 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

12 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

12 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan