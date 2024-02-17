Progress, prosperity of Sukkur mission of our family: Nauman Sheikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) MNA-Elect from the Sukkur constituency of Pakistan NA-200, Nauman islam Sheikh has said that the progress and prosperity of district Sukkur is the mission of his family and he will keep on this mission of his father ex-senator Islamuddin Sheikh and his brother Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh.

While talking to a delegation at his residence on Saturday, Nauman Sheikh said he was thankful to the people of the constituency for reposing confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his father Islamuddin Sheikh, his brother and all relatives.

He said that the provision of jobs to educated youth, sanitation, eradication of poverty, to impart vocational training to youth and progress of women would be his top priorities.